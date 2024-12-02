



FXBO is an ISO-certified company supporting over 250 brokers with 370+ integrations. Its product meets brokerage needs by offering user-friendly tools, partnership management, a client area, and a time-saving CRM. This partnership aims to transform efficiency and innovation within the trading and brokerage industry by incorporating Bitpace's advanced crypto payment solutions into FXBO's strong ecosystem.

Bitpace is a payment gateway offering solutions for businesses to accept cryptocurrency with reduced volatility and liquidity risks. Developed by fintech experts, it supports global settlements in over 70 cryptocurrencies and 20 fiat currencies, serving sectors like ecommerce, finance, and real estate.

This collaboration enables FXBO users to take advantage of Bitpace’s features, such as automatic conversions to fiat currencies, simplified API integration, fraud protection, and strong customer support. Together, FXBO and Bitpace are making an advancement in payment technologies for brokers around the globe.

Other developments from FXBO

In November 2024, FXBO teamed up with BridgerPay to enable payment workflows for brokerages, boosting the security of financial transactions.

This partnership provided brokers with integration options that combined robust CRM solutions and simplified payment processing. As a result, brokerage firms used a comprehensive set of tools to manage client interactions while optimising payment processes more effectively.

The integration introduced new efficiencies, featuring capabilities such as automated reconciliation, real-time payment tracking, and upgraded security protocols. These enhancements saved time but also reduced errors, ensuring a more dependable experience for users.

As stated in the announcement, both FXBO and BridgerPay were dedicated to innovation, strived to provide technological solutions that addressed the changing demands of the financial sector. This partnership aimed to embody their mutual vision of supporting businesses and fostering growth within the fintech industry.