FXBO partners with BridgerPay to enhance fintech solutions

This alliance between FXBO and BridgerPay provides brokers with advanced integration options that combine powerful CRM solutions with streamlined payment processing. Through this partnership, brokerage firms can now access a full suite of tools to manage client interactions and optimise payment processes more effectively.
According to the announcement, both FXBO and BridgerPay remain focused on innovation, committed to providing technology solutions that meet the evolving needs of the financial industry. This partnership aims to reflect their shared vision of empowering businesses and driving growth within the fintech sector.
