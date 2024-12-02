By leveraging the new tool, banks, brokers, market makers, and fund managers are set to be able to equip their customers with an improved digital trading experience. FIS’ Digital Trading Storefront comes as an addition to the company’s existing Cross-Asset Trading and Risk Platform, formerly known as Front Arena. The platform supports firms entering new markets and assists strategies for both the buy side and the sell side. FIS’ Digital Trading Storefront is set to improve this by providing a suite of digital tools that enable customisation and real-time trade execution.
With the new tool, firms can personalise their Digital Trading Storefront by integrating their own front or back-end components and customising the design and customer experience to fit their brand’s needs, demands, and preferences. In addition, FIS’ platform facilitates more accessible trading in real-time and mitigates regulatory compliance risk with APIs. Additionally, when companies transfer their cross-asset trading platforms into the digital platform, they are set to be better equipped to manage trading volumes at scale.
Moreover, when commenting on the announcement, representatives from FIS underlined that financial institutions have been focusing their efforts on offering an augmented digital trading experience. By introducing the solution, FIS intends to deliver financial technology that allows banks, broker-dealers, and wealth managers globally to provide a more optimised experience to their customers when they conduct trading operations.
The current news follows FIS’ partnership with Commerce Bank from September 2024
, when the two organisations teamed up to provide an end-to-end loyalty programme management platform for the latter’s customers. Utilising FIS’ loyalty engagement solutions and its underlying APIs was set to enable Commerce Bank’s loyalty programme to benefit from new customer marketing with insight capabilities, accelerated product roll-out, and back-end support on processes, including fulfilment, reporting, customer servicing, and related tasks.