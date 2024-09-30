FIS partners with Commerce Bank to launch end-to-end loyalty platform

By leveraging FIS’ loyalty engagement solutions and its underlying APIs, Commerce Bank’s loyalty programme will have the benefit of new customer marketing with insight capabilities, faster product roll-out, and back-end support on processes such as fulfilment, reporting, customer servicing, and related tasks.
As part of the solution, Commerce Bank will also leverage FIS to make it easier for customers to redeem reward points right at the point of sale, ultimately providing them with instant cash savings and driving more engaged cardholder behaviour. Unlike other programmes in the market, Premium Payback’s frictionless and real-time experience does not require behind-the-scenes settlement with cardholders before rewards can be applied.
By selecting FIS to power its loyalty program management, Commerce Bank opens the door to providing cardholders with a new rewards programme that innovates faster, operates more efficiently, and improves customer engagement for a more meaningful relationship.
Commenting on this partnership, officials from FIS said they are happy to manage Commerce Bank’s loyalty programme and offer them capabilities that keep up with customers’ shifting expectations, closely resonate with their lifestyles, and generate impactful brand advocacy. It’s a testament to our proven ability to help organizations modernise how their customers move money and make the most of their money at work.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions