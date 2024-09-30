Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

FIS partners with Commerce Bank to launch end-to-end loyalty platform

Monday 30 September 2024 15:01 CET | News

Fintech FIS has provided an end-to-end loyalty programme management platform for US-based Commerce Bank, allowing customers to redeem loyalty points and the point of sale.

 

By leveraging FIS’ loyalty engagement solutions and its underlying APIs, Commerce Bank’s loyalty programme will have the benefit of new customer marketing with insight capabilities, faster product roll-out, and back-end support on processes such as fulfilment, reporting, customer servicing, and related tasks.

FIS provides an end-to-end loyalty platform for Commerce Bank

Instant rewards and improved cardholder engagement

As part of the solution, Commerce Bank will also leverage FIS to make it easier for customers to redeem reward points right at the point of sale, ultimately providing them with instant cash savings and driving more engaged cardholder behaviour. Unlike other programmes in the market, Premium Payback’s frictionless and real-time experience does not require behind-the-scenes settlement with cardholders before rewards can be applied.

By selecting FIS to power its loyalty program management, Commerce Bank opens the door to providing cardholders with a new rewards programme that innovates faster, operates more efficiently, and improves customer engagement for a more meaningful relationship.

Commenting on this partnership, officials from FIS said they are happy to manage Commerce Bank’s loyalty programme and offer them capabilities that keep up with customers’ shifting expectations, closely resonate with their lifestyles, and generate impactful brand advocacy. It’s a testament to our proven ability to help organizations modernise how their customers move money and make the most of their money at work.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: loyalty programme, partnership, POS, API, fintech
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Commerce Bank, FIS
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Commerce Bank

|

FIS

|
Discover all the Company news on Commerce Bank and other articles related to Commerce Bank in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like