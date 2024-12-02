FinMont Partners with Triple-A

Specifically, FinMont entered into this partnership with the aim to integrate digital currency payments into its system. The company offers a distinct solution to merchants in the travel sector, streamlining both business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) payments.

The platform combines these payment types into a unified interface and links various banks and providers through a single gateway. This consolidation aims to assist decision-makers in the travel industry in identifying and resolving inefficiencies in their payment processes.

Triple-A provides digital payment solutions that enable businesses to send and receive payments in digital currencies without holding or converting them. Merchants receive next-day settlements in their preferred local currency, shielding them from volatility exposure. With lower processing fees and no chargebacks, digital currency payments are gaining traction in the travel industry for simplifying cross-border transactions.

Through this collaboration, FinMont has integrated Triple-A's digital payment solutions into its platform, allowing its merchants to accept digital currency payments efficiently. In the company press release, representatives from FinMont expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, citing the benefits it brings to travel merchants. In turn, officials from Triple-A highlighted the increasing demand for digital currency payments in the travel industry and the partnership's role in addressing evolving payment needs.

More information about the two companies

FinMont is an end-to-end omnichannel travel payment management platform. The company was launched in an effort to offer the travel industry a unique solution that, unlike other options available, streamlines not only B2C payments but also B2B payments.

In February 2024, FinMont added B2B payment platform ConnexPay’s all-In-one payment solution to their travel orchestration platform. FinMont announces that it partners with ConnexPay to streamline B2B payments in travel industry, offering real-time virtual card issuance for enhanced cash flow.

At the time, executives from Finmont said that they were delighted to announce their partnership with ConnexPay and incorporate their payment platform into their global ecosystem. This partnership aimed to support and expand the FinMont proposition for travel merchants, allowing their clients to issue virtual cards in real-time.

As for Triple-A, the Digital Currency Payment Institution, it helps businesses to pay and get paid in both traditional and digital currencies, volatility-free. From API to no-code integration, Triple-A’s frictionless, white-label payment solutions are designed to blend smoothly into existing business operations — all while upholding the highest standards of security and compliance.

