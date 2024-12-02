FewStones partners TripleA to expand its payment options

Citing an increasing demand for customers to pay using cryptocurrencies, fewStones has decided to expand its payment options in order to potentially reach the 420 million crypto owners globally and offer its animation, live action, live streaming, video production, and photography services. The move also aims to simplify the video production experience, and by partnering with TripleA, fewStones can stay ahead of the curve and become an integral part of the cryptocurrency market.

TripleA is a cryptocurrency payment gateway licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) that is committed to providing a secure white-label payment solutions to businesses. With this collaboration, TripleA will enable fewStones to accept payments in major digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and USD Coin.

In the official press release, TripleA representatives expressed their commitment to providing secure and reliable payment gateway for fewStones’ clients. They also emphasised how the company can increase its revenue stream by tapping into the large client base of cryptocurrency owners.

FewStones was founded in 2011 and provides quality videos that meet the budget requirements of their clients. The company offers a wide range of types of video production, including 2D and 3D animated videos as well as live-action videos, live streaming, and corporate photography. Their services start from conceptualisation to filming and editing, and they can also train their customers to shoot videos in-house.

Other developments from TripleA

In August 2022, TripleA has partnered Wix to allow ecommerce merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments through its crypto payments solutions. This collaboration positioned Wix to help merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments via a plugin, without holding or converting digital currencies. Merchants received the opportunity to increase their retail reach and sales revenues by attracting buyers who prefer to pay using cryptocurrencies.

With this integration, Wix merchants could accept payments across major cryptocurrencies used for commercial transactions, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Lightning, Ethereum, USD Coin, and Tether.

In the same month, TripleA worked with UK-based fintech platform Pomelo Pay to help companies offer cryptocurrency payments and pay-outs. The partnership allowed businesses, financial institutions, merchant acquirers, payment service providers and other fintechs to take advantage of this new solution.

Pomelo’s B2B platform supports businesses with frictionless payments and merchant-acquiring services. Through this collaboration, Pomelo has expanded its offering and opened up more businesses to accept cryptocurrencies directly through secure QR codes and payment link technology.