eToro has extended its partnership with Nasdaq to bring real-time trading data for additional stocks listed on Nasdaq’s Nordic exchanges to eToro’s global platform.

Following this announcement, this process will enable eToro to provide complimentary and secure real-time access to Nasdaq Nordic equities market data to its global retail client base.

In addition, the expanded offering builds on eToro’s existing partnership with Nasdaq for US equity data, while also underscoring the commitment to delivering localised access to global markets. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on the eToro x Nasdaq partnership

According to the official press release, this collaboration represents a part of a broader effort by both Nasdaq and eToro to make local markets more accessible to global investors. At the same time, it also builds on Nasdaq’s work to bring regional data to retail platforms and supports eToro’s initiative to expand its offering through collaborations with Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX), Deutsche Boerse, London Stock Exchange (LSEG), and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

Furthermore, the partnership with Nasdaq will focus on eToro’s ongoing efforts to complement its global offering with a more localised investment experience for its users. As several retail investors still have a strong home bias, the initiative will also give the institution the possibility to offer a broader range of local stocks, as well as optimised pricing data for customers who are investing in European companies.

In addition, the collaboration with eToro reflects Nasdaq’s commitment to deliver improved retail investing services, where transparency, local market access, differentiated data, and intelligent infrastructure remain an important focus for accelerating the development of the landscape.