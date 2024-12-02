DZ BANK joins Qivalis to launch euro stablecoin

DZ BANK has joined a consortium of European banks working on rolling out Qivalis, a MiCAR-compliant stablecoin issuer under the Dutch Central Bank (DNB)’s supervision to issue a euro stablecoin.

The bank is the eleventh consortium member, joining Banca Sella, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Danske Bank, DekaBank, ING, KBC, Raiffeisen Bank International, SEB, and UniCredit. The initiative aims to drive the European banking industry towards building a trusted digital financial infrastructure powered by collective institutional credibility and regulatory oversight.

MiCAR approval for trading in crypto assets

DZ BANK is the leading institution of the Volksbanken Raiffeisenbanken Cooperative Financial Network, one of Germany’s largest private-sector financial services organisations measured in terms of total assets. The consortium is currently open to additional banks joining, reinforcing its goal to drive developments across payments and settlements of digital assets, with a vision to provide regulatory clarity, security, and institutional responsibility.

Qivalis is currently pursuing DNB authorisation to become an Electronic Money Institution (EMI), hoping to launch in 2026. The preparations focus on operational and technical implementation, as well as regulatory communication with DNB. The firm expressed positive sentiments regarding DZ BANK being the latest addition, saying that the participation strengthens its collective commitment to establishing a regulated euro stablecoin infrastructure that serves Europeans.

Every new member offers a unique perspective and expertise, expanding Qivalis’ reach and reinforcing its position as a bank-backed, sovereign initiative. The euro-pegged stablecoin will offer 24/7 access to cross-border transfers, programmable payment solutions, and improved supply chain management, spanning tokenised and crypto assets, as well as near-instant, low-cost payments and settlements.

The group aims to further cater to the demands and needs of the European market, including both businesses and individuals, keeping regulatory clarity, security, and institutional responsibility as foundational principles. Until the official launch, preparatory activities will focus on ongoing regulatory discussions, as well as operational and technical readiness.