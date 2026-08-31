Dunamu and Visa have signed a strategic partnership to develop stablecoin payments, global remittance services, and AI-driven commerce solutions.

According to the announcement, the collaboration centres on combining Dunamu's digital-asset technology with Visa's global payments network to develop new financial services built around stablecoins. The companies plan to explore payment applications linked to stablecoins and digital assets across major global markets, while also examining how such infrastructure could support cross-border remittances, payments, and settlement.

Development of the business is expected to proceed in stages, in line with applicable laws and regulatory requirements in each market, with the companies citing stability, transparency, interoperability, and compliance as guiding principles. As part of the cooperation, Dunamu and Visa will also assess business models built around OUSD, a stablecoin disclosed under the recently announced Open Standard framework. The stated aim is to connect stablecoins with existing global finance and payments infrastructure, broadening real-world applications for digital assets beyond trading.

Beyond stablecoin payments, the two companies intend to jointly develop AI-based payment and settlement services. This includes work on agentic commerce, a model in which artificial intelligence systems search for goods or services and complete purchases and payments on a user's behalf. At the same time, the partnership will also look at the broader technology, infrastructure, and ecosystem requirements needed to support AI-driven payments at scale.

Strategic context

The agreement reflects continued interest among payment networks and digital-asset platforms in linking stablecoin infrastructure with established financial rails, a trend that has gained momentum as regulatory frameworks for digital assets have developed in several jurisdictions. For Dunamu, the partnership extends its digital-asset expertise, built through Upbit, into payments and remittances alongside an established global card network. For Visa, the collaboration adds a digital-asset and stablecoin dimension to its payments infrastructure, alongside its existing exploration of AI-based commerce.

The convergence of AI, stablecoins, and tokenisation represents a trend expected to reshape finance and commerce, with the Visa partnership intended to link digital assets to traditional finance infrastructure.

The companies have not disclosed a timeline for the launch of specific products, noting that development will proceed in phases as regulatory and technical requirements are addressed in each market.