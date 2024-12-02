UK-based Due has extended its Seed funding round to USD 7.3 million, using the new capital to scale its API infrastructure for cross-border stablecoin and fiat transactions.

The latest financing round was led by Speedinvest, with participation from Semantic, Fabric Ventures, Strobe Ventures, Polymorphic Capital, and others. Founded in 2022, Due provides infrastructure that enables businesses to send and receive funds across currencies and borders. Through its API, the company facilitates global payments in both fiat currencies and stablecoins, aiming to simplify settlement by consolidating liquidity providers, local rails, and blockchain networks into a single backend.

API-based model targets cross-border inefficiencies

Due's embeddable API allows fintech platforms, neobanks, payroll providers, and digital wallets to integrate multi-currency payments into their services. Businesses using the API can route transactions through on-chain and stablecoin-based channels where available, offering faster settlement and mid-market foreign exchange rates. This infrastructure is designed to reduce reliance on traditional correspondent banking networks and eliminate the need for multiple banking relationships.

The company’s payment system currently supports real-time foreign exchange and settlement in over 80 markets, with plans to expand this reach to more than 100 countries by the end of the year. Officials from Due noted that the additional funds will also support new product development, such as invoicing, virtual cards, and yield-generating accounts. Hiring in engineering and compliance is expected to accompany this expansion.

A representative from Speedinvest commented that cross-border payments remain one of the more persistent challenges in financial infrastructure and suggested that Due's approach, centred on backend APIs rather than consumer-facing apps, addresses this in a more scalable way.

According to a Due spokesperson, the current process of moving money internationally remains outdated, likening it to faxing in a digital era. They added that the company’s single API architecture aims to create an environment where cross-border transactions are as seamless as domestic ones.

Due reports that more than 500 companies currently use its platform. These include reforestation firms processing local disbursements from USD holdings, neobanks offering users virtual wallets for remittances, and importers avoiding SWIFT fees by transacting through stablecoin rails. Digital asset platforms and lending firms are also leveraging Due’s infrastructure for global onboarding and disbursement.