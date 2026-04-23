DoorDash partners with Tempo to roll out stablecoin payments for users, dashers, and merchants across more than 40 countries.

The move forms part of a broader industry push towards stablecoin-based settlement infrastructure across consumer-facing platforms.

Tempo announced the integration alongside a wider set of partnerships that includes payments platform Stripe, investment firm Paradigm, Coastal Bank, and fintech company ARQ. The stablecoin payment rail is expected to apply to users across more than 40 countries, with Tempo citing payout speed, lower cross-border transaction costs, and greater payment flexibility as the primary drivers behind the collaboration.

Stablecoins enter mainstream delivery ecosystems

For DoorDash, the integration marks a notable step in its payments strategy. The platform processed 903 million orders in Q4 2025, representing a total transaction value of USD 29.7 billion, according to figures it reported in February 2026. Extending stablecoin settlement options to dashers and merchants at that scale would represent one of the more significant deployments of digital asset payment rails within a consumer delivery context to date.

A company official at DoorDash noted that accelerating payouts to merchants and dashers, at lower cost, was a straightforward benefit for all parties in the ecosystem.

Broader stablecoin infrastructure expansion

The DoorDash–Tempo announcement reflects a wider pattern of established payments and technology companies building out stablecoin capabilities. Stripe, one of the partners in the Tempo collaboration, agreed in 2024 to acquire stablecoin platform Bridge in a deal valued at USD 1.1 billion.

In addition, traditional card networks have also moved in this direction. Mastercard agreed in March 2026 to acquire stablecoin infrastructure company BVNK for a reported USD 1.8 billion. Visa, meanwhile, expanded its stablecoin settlement platform in July 2025 to support additional stablecoin types.

Taken together, these developments indicate a structural shift in how major payments players are approaching digital asset rails, not as peripheral experiments, but as components of core settlement and disbursement infrastructure. DoorDash's integration with Tempo adds a high-volume, consumer-facing use case to this evolving landscape, particularly notable given its cross-border reach across more than 40 markets.