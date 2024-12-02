Deel partners with MoonPay for stablecoin salary payouts

Deel has announced its partnership with MoonPay in order to offer stablecoin-based salary payments to workers globally.

Following this announcement, the service will launch next month for workers in the UK and EU, with expansion to the US planned in a second phase.

Under the arrangement, Deel users will be able to opt into receiving salary payments in stablecoins, which will be delivered directly to non-custodial crypto wallets. MoonPay will handle the conversion process and wallet delivery infrastructure required for the transactions.

The partnership builds on Deel's existing efforts to integrate digital asset payment options into its platform, which serves companies managing distributed workforces across multiple jurisdictions.

Technology and implementation

According to the official press release, MoonPay's infrastructure is expected to provide the conversion and payout capabilities necessary to support compliant salary payments in stablecoin form. The system is designed to enable workers to access their earnings through digital wallets without requiring traditional banking intermediaries for the initial payment step.

At the same time, the phased rollout reflects regulatory and operational considerations across different markets. Workers in the UK and EU will gain access first, with US-based employees following in a subsequent phase. The timeline for the US expansion has not been specified.

Stablecoin salary payments aim to address several challenges in cross-border compensation. Traditional international transfers can take several days to settle, whilst stablecoin transactions typically settle within minutes. In regions experiencing currency volatility or inflation, stablecoins pegged to major currencies may offer workers greater purchasing power stability. With this in mind, the service aims to also extend payment access to workers who may have limited access to conventional banking infrastructure, as digital wallets can be created and managed without a traditional bank account.

Deel's platform currently serves companies hiring and managing workers across more than 150 countries. The addition of stablecoin payment options represents a further diversification of the platform's payment methods, which already include traditional bank transfers and other digital payment systems.

MoonPay's technology was developed in order to support enterprise-grade stablecoin payouts, including compliance frameworks necessary for salary payments across different regulatory environments. The company's infrastructure has been integrated into various financial and commerce platforms seeking to incorporate digital asset capabilities.

The partnership comes as employers increasingly explore alternative payment methods for globally distributed teams, particularly where traditional banking systems present delays or accessibility challenges. Stablecoin adoption in payroll remains limited compared to conventional methods, though interest has grown alongside broader digital asset infrastructure development.

Neither company has disclosed transaction volume expectations or specific regulatory approvals obtained for the service across the targeted markets.