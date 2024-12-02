CryptoSwift, a Travel Rule infrastructure provider for virtual asset service providers (VASPs), has partnered with Global Ledger, a player in blockchain analytics and crypto AML compliance.

The alliance aims to make managing Travel Rule compliance and regulatory data exchange easier. Travel Rule messaging, transaction monitoring, and risk analysis have traditionally operated in silos. This pushed compliance teams to navigate disconnected systems and processes.

The two companies aim to tackle this challenge by eliminating the fragmentation, enabling compliance teams to use real-time blockchain intelligence, such as wallet attributions, transaction trading, and anomaly detection, alongside automated Travel Rule workflows.

From insights to compliance

Global Ledger is a Swiss blockchain analytics company providing AML compliance, transaction monitoring, and investigation solutions for the crypto ecosystem. It enables fast, large-scale risk analysis with private server deployment for maximum data security. Working closely with regulators, law enforcement, and financial institutions across Europe, Oceania, the Middle East, and Africa, the company operates from Switzerland, the US, and the UAE.

CryptoSwift offers secure and automated infrastructure for Travel Rule compliance across the VASP ecosystem, as well as for the compliance platforms that support them. With this partnership, the company will offer key features such as Travel Rule messaging and counterparty verification, real-time wallet attribution and risk analysis, automated alerting, and centralised case management and documentation.

CryptoSwift believes that compliance should be a way to place trust in businesses, not to block them from evolving. Collaborating with Global Ledger helps make compliance easier even beyond Travel Rule requirements, adding one more layer of customer protection with blockchain analytics, risk assessment, and counterparty data. This will ultimately enable compliance teams to move faster, be more productive, and meet global regulatory requirements without delays and complications.

By collaborating with CryptoSwift, Global Ledger aims to create a transparent environment for cross-border crypto transactions for clients that depend on actionable intelligence for SML risk scoring and more. With CryptoSwift’s compliance expertise, customers will be able to turn risk insights into compliant transactions.