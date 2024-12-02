



By teaming up with TMTG and its partner, Yorkville America, Crypto.com is set to support a series of TMTG-branded ETFs containing digital and non-digital assets, including an ETF basket for cryptocurrencies involving CRO and other crypto assets.











Initially, back in March 2025, TMTG started looking into collaborating with Crypto.com on a lineup of Made-in-America investments. At that time, the company intended to work with Crypto.com on an arrangement that supported the launch of the ETFs and products through TMTG’s Truth.Fi brand. Fast forward to April 2025, TMTG joined forces with Crypto.com and Yorkville America to work on the rollout of the ETFs under the Truth.Fi brand. Back then, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP was set to offer guidance to the parties on developing and introducing the products.





Crypto.com’s ETF offering

Crypto.com will assist with the backend technology through its security certifications. Also, Crypto.com will offer all custody for the ETFs via its US trust company, the Crypto.com Custody Trust Company, and deliver all the cryptocurrencies for these ETFs. As detailed in the official press release, individuals will be able to purchase the ETFs through Crypto.com’s broker-dealer, Foris Capital US LLC.

Furthermore, commenting on the news, representatives from Crypto.com mentioned that by joining forces with TMTG and Yorkville America and supporting the launch of these new ETFs, their company aims to equip consumers with more options, serving their needs, demands, and preferences. After the launch, the ETFs will be available on Crypto.com’s app for its users worldwide.

Truth Social is set to make the requisite filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the upcoming period. Once the approval is received, the ETFs will be available to Crypto.com customers in eligible jurisdictions.