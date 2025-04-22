Subscribe
News

Trump Media, Crypto.com, and Yorkville America Digital finalise ETF launch agreement

Wednesday 23 April 2025 13:18 CET | News

TMTG, which operates Truth Social, Truth+, and Truth.Fi, has teamed up with Crypto.com and Yorkville America Digital to launch ETFs under the Truth.Fi brand.

Yorkville America Digital is an asset management firm that focuses on branded investment products related to the digital asset industry and made-in-America businesses. Leveraging its expertise in capital markets and securities, the firm provides tailored investment solutions to meet client needs.

The agreement comes after a non-binding contract was signed between the companies in March 2025. At that time, Trump Media and Crypto.com were set to roll out exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and products via the former’s Truth.Fi brand, introduced in January 2025.

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP will provide guidance to the parties on developing and launching the products.

 

Funds to be launched later in 2025

The ETFs, accessible through Crypto.com's broker-dealer, Foris Capital US LLC, are anticipated to include digital assets along with securities that emphasise a made-in-America approach, covering various industries such as energy. Pending regulatory approval, the funds are expected to be launched later in 2025 and will be available internationally, including in the US, Europe, and Asia, across existing platforms and brokerages.

The ETFs are set to launch in conjunction with a series of Truth.Fi Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs). TMTG intends to invest in both the ETFs and SMAs using its cash reserves, as part of a broader financial services and FinTech strategy. This initiative involves utilising up to USD 250 million, which will be held in custody by Charles Schwab.

TMTG representatives confirmed that this agreement marks an important step forward in the company’s expansion into financial services and digital assets. TMTG is excited about the prospect of launching ETFs for investors who believe that the American economy and digital assets are poised for growth.


Source: Link


