Circle has expressed growing interest in expanding South Korea’s digital asset ecosystem, according to the company’s CEO.

The company’s president, Heath Tarbert, met with several key stakeholders across the Korean crypto and financial sectors. His visit comes at a time when Korea is actively considering regulated stablecoin frameworks.

These developments reignited market speculation about Circle’s future plans in Asia, impacting trading sentiment around CRCL stock. After regular trading hours, the stock's slight gain suggests a cautious response to Tarbet’s comments and Korea’s continued Web3 efforts. Investors pointed out both the stock's volatility and the company's wider strategic message.

USDC continues to be a key part of Circle’s global plan

Circle continues to anchor its digital currency network with USDC, one of the most widely used US dollar-pegged stablecoins. USDC has become a key tool for global blockchain-based payments. Circle aims to replicate this achievement by expanding into new stablecoins pegged to regional compliance requirements.

In Korea, USDC became available on Bithumb in December 2023 and then launched on Upbit in August 2024. These listings marked Circle’s official entry into the Korean virtual asset market. The company’s infrastructure now supports optimal integration of USDC across multiple regions, including Korea.

Optimising Korea's Web3 development

Circle is now evaluating its role in a potential Korean won-pegged stablecoin project. Tarbert suggested the company could either issue the stablecoin directly or partner with Korean banks or fintech firms. These partners might help localise the asset while ensuring it works optimally with Circle’s network.

Tarbert also confirmed that Circle could support Korea’s Web3 ecosystem by providing infrastructure and compliance frameworks. He noted that integrating a won-backed stablecoin with USDC could improve blockchain payments and settlement processes. Circle’s interest aligns with Korea’s increasing focus on digital asset regulation and stablecoin issuance.

Korean policymakers, including the current administration, seem supportive of a compliant stablecoin regime. According to officials, discussions with crypto exchanges and government representatives indicate that a strategic plan is in development.