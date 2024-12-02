The feature integrates with the Pix payment system, allowing for real-time transfers and lower transaction fees. Bybit Card QR Pay is designed to simplify transactions by providing a quicker and more cost-effective alternative for users in Brazil. The service enables instant processing of payments and is compatible with a wide range of merchants that support Pix.

To use the Bybit Card QR Pay feature, users in Brazil simply need to scan a QR code through the Bybit app’s built-in QR scanner. The service allows for fast and seamless transactions, while maintaining the card’s original spending limits. This feature is specifically tailored for transactions made in Brazilian Real (BRL), and users are required to complete Identity Verification Level 1 to ensure security.













Bybit’s new feature aims to improve the overall user experience for cardholders by offering a more convenient and efficient payment method. By integrating Pix, a popular payment system in Brazil, Bybit Card QR Pay provides an alternative to traditional payment methods with lower transaction fees and the ability to process payments instantly.

Additionally, Bybit is offering an incentive for new users in Brazil. New Bybit Card holders can receive a 150 BRL reward by depositing 100 USDT. This promotion aims to attract new users to the platform and incentivize the use of Bybit’s payment features.





Adopting Apple Pay

In a previous update in June 2024, Bybit added Apple Pay support for Bybit Card holders. This integration allows users to make secure payments at checkout when purchasing cryptocurrency through the Bybit app or website.

Bybit's latest move with QR Pay reflects the company's continued efforts to enhance its services and provide users with modern, efficient payment solutions. The feature is expected to offer a faster, more convenient way for Brazilian users to manage their cryptocurrency-related transactions while leveraging the widely used Pix payment system.