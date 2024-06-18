Bybit Card launches Apple Pay to its customers

In a bid to provide a secure and private method to pay, Bybit Card introduced Apple Pay at checkout when leveraging the Bybit app or website to acquire cryptocurrency. The company works towards providing competitive currency rates, whilst ensuring that its users receive an improved price for their assets. Bybit’s users can utilise more than 20 fiat currencies to buy cryptocurrencies, with the company introducing zero fees for such transactions as of 1 July 2024. The current news allows customers to select their preferred cryptocurrency and payment currency and opt for Apple Pay as their payment method at checkout.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions