BVNK launches AI-powered stablecoin treasury system

BVNK has rolled out a new feature called Smart Treasury, designed to automate stablecoin liquidity operations in real-time.

The system is now integrated into Layer1, the company’s self-managed stablecoin platform. The release addresses the operational challenges associated with managing funds across multiple blockchains and financial venues, particularly for organisations requiring constant access and real-time decision-making. The system is already being used internally by BVNK and is now available to external clients operating their own stablecoin infrastructure.

Machine learning supports cross-chain liquidity needs

Smart Treasury applies machine learning to predict liquidity requirements based on past behaviour and market conditions. The system then executes related actions automatically, such as redistributing funds, rebalancing gas wallets, and managing withdrawal flows. This automation aims to reduce the need for pre-funded capital buffers across networks and limit manual treasury oversight.

According to BVNK representatives, the tool reflects a broader shift in how treasury functions are structured. It allows finance teams to refocus from hands-on operational tasks to higher-level responsibilities, such as risk management and capital allocation, while software agents handle execution-level tasks.

The update comes in the context of wider efforts by BVNK to expand its stablecoin infrastructure capabilities. The company, which handles over USD 15 billion in annual volume, counts several payment service providers and multinational businesses among its users. These include Worldpay, Deel, Flywire, dLocal and LianLian Global.

BVNK officials said the stablecoin ecosystem requires a rethink of traditional finance tooling, particularly as enterprises scale their operations across currencies and jurisdictions. They noted that Smart Treasury represents a component in a broader architecture intended to support these evolving requirements.