Bitstamp secures MAS licence for APAC expansion

Bitstamp, a cryptocurrency exchange owned by Robinhood, has secured a licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to operate as a Major Payment Institution.

The approval marks Bitstamp’s formal entry into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and expands its global regulatory footprint, which already includes jurisdictions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation.

APAC strategy centres on regulation and infrastructure

The exchange, which has been operating since 2011, positions its APAC strategy around local compliance, market connectivity, and infrastructure designed for institutional needs. Officials from Bitstamp noted that the Singapore team will handle market strategy, compliance, and partnerships, supporting regional clients through in-market operations.

Singapore was selected as the base of regional operations due to its regulatory clarity and established role in global finance. Bitstamp representatives said that securing the MAS licence is a foundational step in building trust and delivering services in line with local expectations.

According to the company, the APAC expansion brings access to global liquidity pools and cross-border trading with markets in the EU, UK, and the US. Bitstamp claims to offer fast fiat on/off ramps and multicurrency banking rails to facilitate entry and exit from crypto markets.

The firm also cites technical infrastructure as a key feature of its offering in the region, including low-latency APIs, institutional trading tools, and a matching engine powered by Nasdaq technology. Additionally, Bitstamp reports that it meets international security benchmarks such as ISO/IEC 27001 and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications and maintains a 99.9% service uptime.

Representatives from Bitstamp stated that the company’s long-standing presence in the crypto industry and its regulatory record are expected to benefit institutions and retail users in APAC looking for stable and compliant access to digital asset markets.