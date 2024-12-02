Ivy enables real-time bank payments in USDC and EURC

German fintech Ivy has incorporated Circle’s USDC and EURC stablecoins into its payment infrastructure.

The move will enable users to settle transactions around the clock via its real-time bank payment rails. The Berlin-based company offers services aimed at crypto platforms, payment service providers, and online merchants. Through its API, clients can initiate instant bank transfers, settle incoming funds in local accounts across Europe, and convert them into stablecoins in multiple currencies.

The latest update allows these funds to be directly converted to Circle’s stablecoins, USDC, which is pegged to the US dollar, and EURC, linked to the euro.

Stablecoins expand role in digital payments

This move comes as stablecoins gain more traction beyond trading, increasingly being used in payment and remittance systems. Circle, the issuer of USDC and EURC, introduced the Circle Payments Network earlier this year and has shifted part of its focus to global payment applications following its US public listing.

USDC is a fully reserved digital dollar, redeemable 1:1 for USD, and backed by highly liquid cash and cash-equivalent reserves held at regulated financial institutions. Circle provides monthly attestations of its reserve composition, offering transparency and trust for Ivy's customers.

Recently, global stablecoin payment volumes reached USD 27.6 trillion, a total that surpasses Visa and Mastercard transaction volume combined in 2024. This highlights the inefficiencies of legacy payment systems and the need to connect Europe’s real-time payment rails with stablecoins to make transactions faster, cheaper, and more accessible.

According to Ivy, the integration makes it one of the few platforms combining instant SEPA and FPS bank payments with the ability to mint and redeem USDC and EURC natively. Representatives from Ivy described stablecoins and real-time payment systems as complementary technologies, noting that the new functionality enables businesses to access always-on settlement without relying on traditional banking hours.

Company officials added that several hundred merchants are already building on Ivy’s API and will now benefit from the expanded functionality, which supports 24/7 fiat-to-stablecoin conversion.