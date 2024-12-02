Bitpanda Technology Solutions (BTS) was designed to enable traditional banks, fintechs, and online platforms to provide trading, investing and custody services across stocks and ETFs, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and precious metals. Using a single API connection, partners can choose between various features such as asset-to-asset swaps, crypto staking, fractionalised stocks, and full blockchain in order to create their own experiences.

Some of these Bitpanda partners include mobile bank N26, French money app Lydia, UK fintech Plum and Italy-based Hype.

Bitpanda officials cited by fintechmagazine.com emphasised how BTS can provide an improved investment experience for end-users as well as institutional investors by leveraging a simple API integration. They also made a point of how this new product can help financial institutions deal with an increasing demand for modern investing solutions. They described BTS as a way for institutions to achieve a fast time-to-market while remaining compliant and avoiding high startup costs.

Other Bitpanda developments

Apart from launching this new investment-as-a-service offering, Bitpanda has also expanded its European presence by obtaining a Crypto Custody and Proprietary Trading licence from Germany’s financial regulator (BaFin) in November 2022. The Austrian unicorn joined four other entities that are listed as licenced crypto custody companies in BaFin’s database, namely Coinbase, Kapilendo, Tangany, and Upvest.

According to techcrunch.com, Bitpanda is the first European retail investment platform that meets BaFin’s requirements. With the new licence, the company gained the ability to process cryptocurrencies for German customers.

The company has also been increasing its client portfolio, as it worked closely with UK-based bank Plum in October 2022. Through this collaboration, Bitpanda integrated its API solution into Plum’s app.

Bitpanda offers an API solution intended to provide companies with crypto services for customers. The API-based infrastructure created with Bitpanda ensures that they are trading through an exchange that meets the strictest regulatory standards. According to a Bitpanda representative, the two partners have a common vision of making investing accessible to everyone.

Bitpanda also offers other financial services in the B2C area outside of crypto, and in May 2022, the company introduced the option of staking crypto assets for its users. Staking allows users to generate additional passive income by holding certain cryptocurrencies.

In September 2022, Bitpanda also introduced the possibility to trade commodities on the platform. The Bitpanda Commodities portfolio contains 30 commodities that clients can invest in, including natural gas, oil, aluminium, and wheat.