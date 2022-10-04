Subscribe
News

Bitpanda gains UK bank Plum as a B2B client

Tuesday 4 October 2022 15:48 CET | News

UK-based bank Plum has announced that its clients can now invest in crypto assets. 

 

To this end, the fintech is cooperating with the Austria-based mobile trading platform Bitpanda, whose API solution has now been integrated into the Plum app. The fintech has approximately 1.3 million customers and manages around GBP 1.3 billion in assets, and is not the first company to use the B2B solution from Bitpands.

Bitpanda offers an API solution intended to provide companies with crypto services for customers. The API-based infrastructure created with Bitpanda ensures that they are trading through an exchange that meets the strictest regulatory standards. According to a Bitpanda representative, the partners share their mission of making investing accessible to everyone.

Goal of the partnership

A Plum representative continues to state that their goal is to offer our clients access to a wide range of assets so that they can properly diversify their investment portfolios and support their growth over the long term. Working with Bitpanda allows customers to access cryptocurrencies in a safe and easy way. Plum customers can already save, invest, spend and budget via the app. The addition of cryptocurrencies to their app therefore further helps customers manage their finances in one place.

 

Recent Bitpanda innovations

Bitpanda also offers a whole range of financial services in the B2C area outside of the crypto area.  In May 2022, Bitpanda introduced the option of staking for crypto-assets for its users. Staking allows users to generate additional passive income by holding certain cryptocurrencies. This means that users can participate in transaction validation on Proof-of-Stake blockchains, for which they will be rewarded by the relevant network.

More recently, in September 2022, Bitpanda also introduced the possibility to trade commodities on the platform. The Bitpanda Commodities portfolio contains 30 commodities that clients can invest in, including oil, natural gas, aluminum, and wheat, and can thereby benefit from short-term price fluctuations. 

Recent Plum innovations

In September 2022, Plum launched cards and stock trading in Europe, more specifically in France, Belgium, Spain, and Ireland. Plum customers can access more than 500 US stocks that can be bought or sold directly within the app, using its free Basic subscription. They can invest from as little as EUR 1 through fractional shares in global companies such as Google, Tesla, or Amazon.

