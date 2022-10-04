Bitpanda gains UK bank Plum as a B2B client

To this end, the fintech is cooperating with the Austria-based mobile trading platform Bitpanda, whose API solution has now been integrated into the Plum app. The fintech has approximately 1.3 million customers and manages around GBP 1.3 billion in assets, and is not the first company to use the B2B solution from Bitpands.
Bitpanda offers an API solution intended to provide companies with crypto services for customers. The API-based infrastructure created with Bitpanda ensures that they are trading through an exchange that meets the strictest regulatory standards. According to a Bitpanda representative, the partners share their mission of making investing accessible to everyone.
Bitpanda also offers a whole range of financial services in the B2C area outside of the crypto area. In May 2022, Bitpanda introduced the option of staking for crypto-assets for its users. Staking allows users to generate additional passive income by holding certain cryptocurrencies. This means that users can participate in transaction validation on Proof-of-Stake blockchains, for which they will be rewarded by the relevant network.
More recently, in September 2022, Bitpanda also introduced the possibility to trade commodities on the platform. The Bitpanda Commodities portfolio contains 30 commodities that clients can invest in, including oil, natural gas, aluminum, and wheat, and can thereby benefit from short-term price fluctuations.
