Non-custodial crypto wallet Bitget Wallet has entered into a partnership with MoonPay to roll out a new fiat withdrawal capability that enables users to convert stablecoins into cash.

By collaborating with MoonPay, Bitget Wallet is set to enable its users to sell USDT and USDC for more than 25 major fiat currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, AUD, and HKD, among others, without using centralised exchanges. With this new service, the two companies aim to meet the increasing demand for secure and direct options to withdraw crypto holdings while maintaining full self-custody. Additionally, the rollout introduces fiat withdrawal functionality to Bitget Wallet.

Optimising currency conversion

Available through Bitget Wallet’s Sell Crypto page, customers in eligible countries can choose their token and preferred fiat currency before completing the transaction via MoonPay’s platform. Users must complete an identity verification process and select their withdrawal method through MoonPay, thereby benefiting from crypto-to-fiat conversion and fund settlement. Among the supported payout options, Bitget Wallet mentions Apple Pay and debit or credit cards via Visa and Mastercard. After approval, funds are deposited directly into the selected payment method.

Furthermore, MoonPay provides the regulated payment infrastructure, enabling the new capability offered by Bitget Wallet. The company is registered as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) in the EU and a Money Services Business (MSB) in the US, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements across its operations. All transactions made through MoonPay undergo identity verification and anti-money laundering checks, with most fiat withdrawals processed efficiently, depending on the payment method. Customers can track their transactions directly within Bitget Wallet and receive real-time updates via email.

Including fiat withdrawals as part of its offerings, Bitget Wallet completes its core asset management cycle, enabling users to buy, use, and sell cryptocurrencies within a single platform. Customers can purchase crypto in Bitget Wallet and spend their assets through the in-app Shop section, crypto card, and QR code-based Pay feature. For users choosing to convert crypto into fiat, the newly added sell function allows direct withdrawals to supported payment methods. Commenting on the move, representatives from Bitget Wallet emphasised that this launch advances their company’s Crypto for Everyone vision, simplifying how users enter, utilise, and exit crypto while maintaining control of their assets.