Crypto exchange Bitget has joined Ondo’s Global Markets Alliance, a collaboration designed to promote interoperability for tokenised securities.

The alliance brings together industry players in the digital asset market to promote the adoption and accessibility of tokenised RWAs, such as stocks, ETFs, and more. Bitget will be able to access more than 100 tokenised US equities and money market funds, expanding its investment portfolio beyond traditional crypto.

A more inclusive financial system with tokenised assets

Tokenised RWA are an increasingly popular segment of digital assets created through traditional finance and blockchain tech. By hiding RWA, such as equities, in blockchain-based tokens, they enable 24/7 trading, fractional ownership, low barriers to entry, and global accessibility.

Bitget believes that tokenisation is the first step in digital asset adoption, as its market is projected to reach a trillion USD in the coming years. This is why it supports tokenised stocks as a way to get closer to making trade more convenient and smarter. Through the collaboration with Ondo, Bitget aims to contribute to a more global, liquid, and inclusive financial market.

Ondo’s Global Markets Alliance was created to bring together trusted infrastructure partners, exchanges, custodians, and DeFi platforms and offer borderless access to a wider range of financial products. The alliance’s goal is to build a more open, accessible, and interoperable financial system driven by tokenised assets. The founding members include industry players such as Solana Foundation, LayerZero, Jupiter, Trust Wallet, Rainbow Wallet, BitGo, Fireblocks, 1inch, Alpaca, and now Bitget, among others.

Offering Ondo’s tokenised assets to Bitget reflects the companies’ shared goal of making global financial markets accessible onchain. Bitget’s user base will become a critical platform for onchain access to US equities as Ondo continues to build infrastructure for onchain capital markets. The new offerings will be launched on Bitget by the end of this summer, reflecting the company’s mission to offer smarter trade and build a diversified portfolio across different markets.