Bitget has integrated with Fireblocks to enable institutional traders to execute trades without transferring assets to the exchange, addressing counterparty risk concerns.

The integration enables institutions to trade directly from multiparty computation based shared wallets without depositing funds into the exchange. Client assets are held in Collateral Vault Accounts controlled by the trader, with on-chain settlement occurring in real time. Bitget will also maintain visibility into collateralisation levels without taking custody of client funds.

Institutional infrastructure maturation

The announcement reflects broader momentum in institutional cryptocurrency adoption. Regulatory developments across major jurisdictions, growing asset allocations from hedge funds and asset managers, and maturation of institutional-grade infrastructure have created conditions for expanded institutional participation in digital asset markets.

In addition, the process of managing counterparty risk remains a critical operational consideration for institutions deploying capital. The Fireblocks structure mitigates exchange counterparty exposure by ensuring assets never leave on-chain custody during the trading process.

Institutions can deploy capital and begin trading immediately after funding their Collateral Vault Account. The real-time on-chain settlement model removes manual reconciliation steps and operational delays associated with traditional exchange deposits. Bitget verifies account collateralisation through on-chain visibility without requiring asset transfers.

The integration operates within Bitget's Universal Exchange framework, which consolidates execution, capital management, and risk controls into a unified environment. At the same time, as institutions expand activity across cryptocurrency and tokenised asset markets, the ability to trade without moving capital between venues increasingly influences platform selection.

Market positioning

The separation of custody and execution functions is becoming a standard expectation within institutional digital asset markets, according to Fireblocks representatives. Through the process of enabling trading from on-chain collateral, Bitget places itself among a select group of exchanges offering off-exchange settlement at institutional scale.

Gracy Chen, chief executive of Bitget, stated that the integration allows institutions to access the exchange's liquidity whilst maintaining asset control, reducing friction around custody and counterparty risk management whilst sustaining trading execution speeds.

Furthermore, Richard Astle, vice president of network at Fireblocks, noted that separating custody from execution improves transparency and reduces counterparty exposure without disrupting trading workflows. This structural arrangement aligns with institutional expectations regarding capital management and risk mitigation in digital asset trading environments.