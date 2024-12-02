Binance has launched its Blockchain for Vietnam initiative, planning to invest USD 1 million over the next two years into the next generation of blockchain players.

The investment aims to drive innovative pilot projects and support Vietnam’s digital transformation, running from July 2025 to July 2027. The move reflects Binance’s commitment to helping the country advance technologically as a regional hub for digital assets and blockchain technology. This effort aligns with the Vietnamese government’s mission to promote blockchain innovation and improve the country’s digital economy.

Supporting Vietnam’s technological development

The initiative comes as Vietnam integrates blockchain and digital asset technology into its economic and technical development framework. The government approved a resolution to create a roadmap for the creation, operation, and governance of International Financial Centres (IFCs) in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang. This will integrate digital technologies and promote fintech development for national growth.

Vietnam aims to become a high-income nation by 2045 and a financial hub for global investment and innovative financial solutions. Binance deepens its investment in the country as it believes this will support educators, young talent, and real-world blockchain use cases. The company’s goal is to contribute to Vietnam’s vision, leveraging the country’s potential for blockchain adoption.

The initial USD 1 million investment will be allocated across three key pillars as part of the Binance Blockchain for Vietnam initiative. The first one is supporting educators through a train-the-trainers programme. This aims to help university professors in engineering and beyond acquire the skills they need to teach blockchain effectively. The second pillar aims to drive industry transformation with pilot projects, supporting experiments for use cases that apply blockchain to impact sectors such as tourism and agriculture. The last pillar focuses on delivering financial aid to Vietnamese students, including undergraduates and PhD students, who want to study Web3 and blockchain technologies.