Axal has launched a new yield-generating product, Axal Yield, developed in partnership with MoonPay.

The service integrates decentralised finance (DeFi) lending strategies with MoonPay’s recently introduced virtual accounts, allowing users to earn yield on stablecoin deposits. The offering is designed to simplify access to on-chain returns by automating the allocation of user funds into a diversified set of DeFi strategies.

Users send supported stablecoins, such as USDC or USDT, to a virtual account, after which the funds are automatically routed into Axal's smart yield engine. The platform handles continuous rebalancing and strategy selection, aiming to maintain risk-adjusted returns without manual user involvement.

Focusing on automated DeFi exposure

According to Axal officials, the system is built to minimise user interaction and eliminate typical barriers such as gas fees or manual reallocation. Each deposit initiates a smart account governed by secure signing policies enforced through trusted execution environments (TEEs). The system is designed to offer enterprise-grade security while maintaining full user control over assets.

MoonPay’s virtual accounts play a central role in facilitating this process. By enabling deposits to be processed in a manner comparable to traditional bank transfers, they provide real-time reconciliation and automated allocation of funds. This functionality is positioned as part of a wider trend toward managing financial activities.

A representative from MoonPay said the integration illustrates how decentralised infrastructure can support familiar financial use cases, allowing users to engage directly with yield-generating tools without intermediaries.

Axal Yield currently focuses on low-risk lending strategies across established DeFi protocols. The system uses real-time risk signals to rebalance portfolios, adjusting allocations in response to market conditions. Protocols currently supported include Morpho, Euler, and Base, with planned expansion to Solana and HyperEVM.