According to the official release, the main goal of the collaboration is to broaden the functionality of the fiat-crypto payment gateway’s NFT checkout and, consequently, support and facilitate its minting processes.

The travel-themed NFTs are reportedly backed by the global online travel services provider, Trip.com. As a result of the collaboration, users who want to mint and acquire Trekki NFTs can now use their preferred fiat payment methods – a feature which is expected to improve the user experience by eliminating the complexities associated with cryptocurrency transactions.

What is more, following the integration, Alchemy Pay's NFT Checkout now encompasses diverse payment channels, such as AlipayHK in Hong Kong, DANA in Indonesia, GCash in the Philippines, and GrabPay in Singapore, among others. The inclusion of payment methods enables Alchemy Pay to extend a solution for the sale and payment acceptance of NFTs, thus enabling users the flexibility to purchase NFTs via their preferred means.









Trekki NFT is issued by travel booking service company Trip.com, representing a travel-themed NFT series. Via the joint venture, Trekki NFT purportedly seeks to facilitate the transition of Web2 users into Web3.

Before the announcement of this development, Trekki secured similar collaborations, including partnerships with 9GAG's Web3 project Memeland and Animoca Brands' membership NFT series, Mocaverse.

According to the official press release, Trekki has started having preliminary discussions with Japanese and Thai airline representatives in a bid to expand the utility of Trekki in different travel scenarios.





What does Alchemy Pay bring to the table?

Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. The company extends solutions such as its On & Off-Ramp offering, NFT Checkout, Crypto Card and Crypto Payments. Consequently, it reportedly supports payments in 173 countries.

More precisely, through its payment capabilities, Alchemy Pay ensures accessibility for acquiring cryptocurrencies, via a diverse range of payment methods spanning conventional options such as Visa and Mastercard, Apple Pay and Google Pay, as well as localised mobile wallets and domestic transfers.