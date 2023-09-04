CyberConnect brings its CYBER token on Alchemy Pay's fiat On-Ramp

The $CYBER token integration provides users with a straightforward and compliant way to effortlessly acquire CYBER using their familiar fiat payment methods and preferred fiat currencies, making it more accessible to a wider audience.
CyberConnect is making waves in the crypto landscape as a web3 social platform, enabling developers to build social applications while giving users authority over their digital identity, content, relationships, interactions, and revenue streams. Noteworthy names such as Messari, Rarible, 1inch, and BNB Chain, along with a considerable 2,600 projects and a user base of 1.2 million users and creators, are cultivating enduring relationships through applications built on CyberConnect. The CyberConnect V3 update extends its reach to multiple EVM-compatible chains and leverage ERC-4337/Account Abstraction technology.
Alchemy Pay's On-Ramp boasts extensive compatibility across various cryptocurrencies and enables seamless fiat-based purchases. With a global footprint spanning 173 countries, Alchemy Pay ensures widespread accessibility for acquiring cryptocurrencies, facilitated by a diverse range of payment methods. These methods include conventional options such as Visa and Mastercard, Apple Pay and Google Pay, as well as localised mobile wallets and domestic transfers.
With a network of over 300 local payment channels, Alchemy Pay goes beyond traditional credit cards, providing users with access to local mobile wallets and ensuring a convenient checkout experience.
As a specialist in the crypto payments industry, Alchemy Pay has made significant contributions to bridging the gap between cryptocurrencies and mainstream accessibility by facilitating fiat payments for crypto and Web3 services.
The company diligently seeks and obtains licenses related to payment and financial services to cater effectively to users across diverse countries and regions. This proactive approach ensures heightened regulatory adherence and security. Additionally, Alchemy Pay has earned credentials from Visa and Mastercard, solidifying its status as an authorised third-party payment service provider.
CyberConnect is one of web3’s earliest and biggest social network that enables developers to create social applications utilising ERC-4337/Account Abstraction, enabling users to own their digital identity, content, connections, and interactions.
