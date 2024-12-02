Aditxt, a social innovation platform, has signed a custody agreement with Crypto.com to roll out bitXbio, a crypto-native social platform unifying biotech and fintech.

Under the new agreement, Crypto.com will be the custodian for Aditxt’s proposed digital treasury, supporting its planned strategy to support biotech development with a reserve of digital assets, including Bitcoin. Moreover, the ADTX common stock is now tradable through Crupto.com’s broker-dealer for a more convenient way for crypto native retail and institutional investors to trade.

Access to ADTX shares as part of the bitXbio initiative

Aditxt is a social innovation platform focusing on health developments. Its ecosystem of research institutions, partners, and shareholders drives its mission to sustain its multiple disciplines, driving growth and addressing significant societal challenges. The company currently operates two programmes focused on precision health and immune health, with plans to introduce an additional one, dedicated to women’s health.

Crypto.com Custody, the digital asset platform’s institutional-grade custody solution, will offer its services to Aditxt, including custody services to eligible institutions and high-net-worth individuals through a secure solution. The company believes that businesses across industries are increasingly planning for the future with financial asset treasuries, and its partnership with Aditxt, with the launch of bitXbio, will engage crypto native traders.

The initiative is part of Aditxt’s bitXbio platform, which aims to expand access to innovations in immune reprogramming, early cancer detection, women’s health, and other developments with the potential of addressing pressing health challenges. The firm mentioned that this agreement is a key step towards aligning its biotech assets with a next-gen financial infrastructure. By leveraging Crypto.com’s features for custody and access, Aditxt aims to offer a platform where value is created through development and made accessible to all through digital finance.

The initiative comes after Aditxt’s proposed acquisition of Evofem under the July 2024 Amended and Restated Merger Agreement between Evofem, Aditxt and Adifem. The closing of the transaction with Evofem is subject to several conditions, and the companies are working toward a targeted close in the second half of 2025.