



This authorisation will be recorded in the public registers maintained by the AFM and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Since the implementation of MiCA on December 30, 2024, only a few crypto companies have received a CASP licence from the AFM. Considering market makers' role in price discovery for tokens and the overall existence of crypto asset markets, their licencing for projects based in Europe cannot be overstated.

Acheron has focused on increasing liquidity to benefit all market participants, including issuers, investors, and the wider community. The company is committed to combating unfair practices and addressing reputational challenges in market-making by promoting transparency and maintaining high standards of integrity.

Acheron is not alone in navigating the new regulatory landscape shaped by MiCA, as other crypto companies across Europe are also actively seeking and obtaining CASP licences to strengthen their presence in the regulated market.

Further CASP authorisations

In May 2025, Bitstamp received approval for its Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) licence from Luxembourg's CSSF, under the EU's MiCA regulation.

Bitstamp was a cryptocurrency exchange that provided secure access to digital assets for over five million users, including both individuals and institutions. The company boasted strong security and compliance protocols, holding more than 50 licenses globally.

With its newly acquired CASP licence and the European Passport, Bitstamp planned to increase its trading platform operations. This advancement was expected to facilitate the execution of client orders and the custody of crypto assets throughout the European Economic Area (EEA). This MiCA approval came on the heels of Bitstamp's acquisition of the MiFID licence, which allowed it to operate a Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF).