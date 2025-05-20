Bitstamp obtains CASP Licence in compliance with MiCA

Bitstamp is a cryptocurrency exchange that securely provides access to digital assets for over five million individual and institutional users. The company has robust security and compliance measures in place and holds more than 50 global licences.
With the newly obtained CASP licence, along with the European Passport, Bitstamp will update its trading platform operations. This development will enable the execution of client orders and the custody of crypto assets across the European Economic Area (EEA). This important MiCA approval follows Bitstamp's acquisition of the MiFID licence to operate a Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF).
Bitstamp prioritises compliance, allowing the exchange to serve both institutional and retail clients in Europe and globally. With a comprehensive collection of licences worldwide, Bitstamp is recognised as a regulated cryptocurrency exchange.
The acquisition of the CASP licence under MiCA further emphasises Bitstamp's commitment to maintaining strong security standards and implementing a transparent Know Your Customer (KYC) process. This licence approval comes after Bitstamp confirmed improvements to its stablecoin offerings in line with MiCA guidelines.
Bitstamp aims to remain compliant with regulatory requirements both in the EU and around the world. In addition to pursuing further licences in key regions, the company continues to focus on expanding its product offerings for both retail and institutional investors in Europe.
In August 2024, Bitstamp joined forces with Stripe to update EU crypto access and enable simplified fiat-to-crypto conversions.
Stripe offered a customisable widget that developers could embed into their products to allow conversion of crypto and instant settlement of transactions. It supported multiple cryptocurrencies at the time, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Stellar (XLM), and USD Coin (USDC). According to the press release, the widget was not available to UK customers.
