Academics warn EU lawmakers on risks of a weakened digital euro

European academics have warned Members of the European Parliament that ongoing political negotiations could weaken the proposed digital euro framework.

According to them, this could also potentially undermine Europe’s financial autonomy and resilience. In an open letter, the group argues that a diluted version of the digital euro would increase the region’s reliance on external payment providers and expose European economies to risks beyond their regulatory control.

The academics highlight that payment activity across the euro area is already heavily concentrated among a small number of non-European companies. In more than a dozen eurozone countries, everyday card payments reportedly depend entirely on international schemes, leaving no domestic alternative. According to the signatories, this structural dependence places European consumers, businesses and public authorities at risk from geopolitical pressure and foreign commercial priorities. They argue that the expansion of privately issued, US-backed digital currencies could further intensify this vulnerability if a meaningful public alternative is not established.

Concerns over the design of the digital euro

The letter frames the digital euro as a public infrastructure project rather than a supplementary payment option. It describes the proposed central bank digital currency as a direct liability of the European Central Bank, intended to replicate key features of cash in digital form. The academics highlight that, to be effective, the digital euro would need to function both online and offline, incorporate privacy safeguards by default, and remain accessible to all residents of the European Union, including those without bank accounts.

They also caution that restrictive holding limits or optional merchant acceptance could significantly limit adoption. In their view, a digital euro that cannot be used widely or held in meaningful amounts would fail to serve as a reliable public means of payment or store of value.

The group calls on the European Parliament, the European Commission and the Council of the EU to prioritise public interest considerations over industry lobbying. They argue that a well-designed digital euro could support financial inclusion, reduce cross-border payment frictions and provide a stable foundation for innovation within Europe’s financial sector, while preserving monetary sovereignty in an increasingly digital economy.