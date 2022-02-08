|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Netcetera acquires UnionPay Third Party Service certification

Tuesday 8 February 2022 10:30 CET | News

Switzerland-based digital payments solutions provider Netcetera has become a UnionPay certified Third Party Service provider and is fully compliant with the UnionPay card network.

The UnionPay certificate means more business opportunities for the issuers and payment service providers, safer online ecommerce environment, as well as relaxed shopping for the cardholders, the press release explains.

Back in 2020, Netcetera has successfully completed the testing and certification with UnionPay for their 3DS Server and 3DS SDK products and with the certification of its Access Control Server (ACS) today, it becomes a fully certified solution provider for issuers, payment service providers, and acquirers, worldwide.

The Netcetera 3DS ACS is ready for all major card networks, VISA, Mastercard, Amex, Diners and UnionPay. Having Netcetera as a partner, means that the issuers and banks can easily integrate with the Netcetera 3DS ACS to support strong authentication according card networks’ and governments' regulation.

To learn more about Netcetera, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: certification, Visa, MasterCard, Netcetera
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: China
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like