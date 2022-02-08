Netcetera acquires UnionPay Third Party Service certification

The UnionPay certificate means more business opportunities for the issuers and payment service providers, safer online ecommerce environment, as well as relaxed shopping for the cardholders, the press release explains.
Back in 2020, Netcetera has successfully completed the testing and certification with UnionPay for their 3DS Server and 3DS SDK products and with the certification of its Access Control Server (ACS) today, it becomes a fully certified solution provider for issuers, payment service providers, and acquirers, worldwide.
The Netcetera 3DS ACS is ready for all major card networks, VISA, Mastercard, Amex, Diners and UnionPay. Having Netcetera as a partner, means that the issuers and banks can easily integrate with the Netcetera 3DS ACS to support strong authentication according card networks’ and governments' regulation.
To learn more about Netcetera, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.
