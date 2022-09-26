Mastercard announces partnership expansion with TripLink

The two entities will bolster their partnership from Hong Kong to Asia Pacific by launching a seamless cross-border payment experience for businesses to enhance travel recovery. TripLink can now issue virtual cards for its Asia Pacific businesses and suppliers, particularly when it comes to the tourism sector.
According to traveldailynews.asia, the tourism industry is going through a surge of B2B payment needs as sales take place in various foreign currencies. Mastercard’s solution with TripLink aims to simplify the sales process.
Official representatives from TripLink cited by traveldailynews.asia, revealed that, as consumers are shifting to a digital-first lifestyle and payment means, it is important for their corporate customers to take these new trends into account and to improve their cross-border payment capability.
The two entities are working on highly customised services that offer both portal and API integration options for a seamless card management experience. This aims to address problems such as lengthy and slow processing as well as high administrative fees. TripLink’s payment option allows merchants and suppliers to experience a user-friendly process from registration to application.
The Mastercard Borderless Payments Report for 2022 reveals that personal and financial information security are important elements for consumers and SMEs when choosing an online payment solution. Consequently, TripLink prioritises data security and compliance in order to meet these expectations. Moreover, Mastercard’s global payment network enables merchants and suppliers to benefit from its established multi-layered security protection system.
In September 2022, Mastercard has partnered UAE-based noqodi to allow consumers to make contactless payments for select government and private sector services.
The aim of this partnership is to allow noqodi’s digital omnichannel payments such as Tap on Phone to take integrate with Mastercard Payment Gateway Services (MPGS). The integration will allow consumers to tap their card or device to make payments through a merchant’s phone.
Mastercard officials have stated in the company’s press release that they are currently looking to diversify their offerings across non-traditional segments. This strategic partnership with noqodi allows them to deliver their digital payment solutions at a UAE government level.
