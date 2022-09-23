Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Mastercard joins noqodi to expand digital payment acceptance in the UAE

Friday 23 September 2022 12:33 CET | News

Mastercard has partnered UAE-based noqodi to allow consumers to make contactless payments for select government and private sector services.

 

Through this partnership, noqodi’s digital omnichannel payments such as Tap on Phone will be powered by Mastercard Payment Gateway Services (MPGS). The integration will allow consumers to tap their card or device to make payments through a merchant’s phone. 

Owned by the emaratech Group, noqodi promotes a cashless society by providing fully automated payment services to merchants. Emartech oversees 50,000 daily transactions, and it automates several administrative processes such as visa and national ID issuance. Mastercard will improve noqodi’s payment capabilities by integrating its global payment gateway technology for businesses of all sizes, partners, and acquirers. 

The Cashless Dubai Working Group was established in 2020 by the Government of Dubai in an effort to transition payment transactions in the Emirates to secure and easy-to-use cashless platforms across sectors. Mastercard and noqodi’s partnership comes in the context of this cashless transition initiative. 

Mastercard officials have stated in the company’s press release that they are currently looking to diversify their offerings across non-traditional segments. This strategic partnership with noqodi allows them to deliver their digital payment solutions at a UAE government level. 

 

Mastercard has partnered UAE-based noqodi to allow consumers to make contactless payments for select government and private sector services.

 

Mastercard worked with Prophius to expand digital payments in Africa

In September 2022, Mastercard partnered with Nigeria-based Prophius to integrate Tap on Phone in order to enable small businesses to accept contactless payments using NFC-enabled Android phones. Tap on Phone is a digital payment technology developed for micro and small businesses and tradesmen who tend to operate in a cash economy due to the costs and complexity of obtaining traditional point-of-sale devices. 

The solution turns Android smart phones into secure payment acceptance devices for contactless cards, mobile wallets and even smart watches with no additional equipment or set-up costs. The system allows small businesses to benefit from a faster check-out system. They also gain the ability to accept card payment on delivery. 

The move is expected to improve digital payment acceptance at small and micro enterprises in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, and other markets in Sub-Saharan Africa. Mobile POS systems provide customers with the ability to pay for their orders even in local fairs, markets, and other locations where commerce is allowed. It gives more flexibility to workers so that they could change the location and promote the products in a wider area.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: mobile payments, contactless payments, payment methods, mPOS
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Mastercard, noqodi
Countries: United Arab Emirates
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Mastercard

|

noqodi

|
Discover all the Company news on Mastercard and other articles related to Mastercard in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like