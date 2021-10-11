|
|
|
|
Subscribe
Report

Who's Who in Buy Now, Pay Later

Report, published: October 2021

The Paypers’ Who’s Who in Buy Now, Pay Later industry mapping offers a global overview of key players along with several business models

Buy Now, Pay Later industry has massively expanded in the last two years, becoming a useful service for both merchants and consumers. Providers such as Klarna, Afterpay, or Affirm have already paved a way towards the ecommerce ecosystem, by acquiring new customers and expanding their footprints. 

Considering the size of the market, the myriad of BNPL providers worldwide, and the different ways this service is distributed, we bring out to our readers the full picture. In this first edition of our Who’s Who in Buy Now, Pay Later, you will find: 

  • the size of the market and economics;
  • an accurate picture of the players in this space mapped worldwide: Europe, Asia, Americas, Middle East and Africa, and Oceania; 
  • several examples of business models from companies such as Klarna, Affirm, Splitit, Uplift, AfterPay, Atome, Divido, and many more, with insights into: 
- payment instruments 
- credit check 
- credit application 
- late fees 

- interest rates. 

We kindly invite you to check the in-depth research we made, to learn who are the key players in this industry and their economics. Feel free to share this project in your community and connect with us!

This research was initially published in our Payment Methods Report 2021 – Latest Trends in Payment Preferences, a comprehensive overview of the payment methods in scope for 2021, as well as best practices for checkout optimisation and customer conversion by addressing digital transformation, security, and localisation.

Download report

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 11 Oct 2021
Pages 18
File Type PDF
Size 1562kb
Geographic Scope    World
Editions Online Payments



Top Stories   /   Most Read

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like