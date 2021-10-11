The Paypers’ Who’s Who in Buy Now, Pay Later industry mapping offers a global overview of key players along with several business models
Buy Now, Pay Later industry has massively expanded in the last two years, becoming a useful service for both merchants and consumers. Providers such as Klarna, Afterpay, or Affirm have already paved a way towards the ecommerce ecosystem, by acquiring new customers and expanding their footprints.
Considering the size of the market, the myriad of BNPL providers worldwide, and the different ways this service is distributed, we bring out to our readers the full picture. In this first edition of our Who’s Who in Buy Now, Pay Later, you will find:
- interest rates.
We kindly invite you to check the in-depth research we made, to learn who are the key players in this industry and their economics. Feel free to share this project in your community and connect with us!
This research was initially published in our Payment Methods Report 2021 – Latest Trends in Payment Preferences, a comprehensive overview of the payment methods in scope for 2021, as well as best practices for checkout optimisation and customer conversion by addressing digital transformation, security, and localisation.
