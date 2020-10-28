|
The ultimate guide to open banking use cases

Report, published: October 2020
Open banking has been adopted by millions of consumers - yet many businesses are still unsure of how to leverage it. In this report, you'll learn about the proven, emerging, and game-changing use cases for open banking, and how leading businesses are benefiting from them. 
  • Discover proven and emerging use cases - from smarter onboarding to instant payments 
  • Insights on why open banking payments have grown by over 800% 
  • Real examples from Revolut, Coconut, Loyalize, Nutmeg, Freetrade, Trading212 and many others

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 28 Oct 2020
Pages 19
Geographic Scope    United Kingdom
Editions Online & Mobile Banking



