Managing risk, friction, and growth under PSD2

Report, published: June 2020
The Second Payments Services Directive (PSD2) is a step toward more open and secure online payments, but it presents merchants with new challenges. To prevent churn and keep revenue high under PSD2, merchants should adopt a Digital Trust & Safety strategy that stops fraud, maximizes conversion, and minimizes friction.
Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 26 Jun 2020
Pages 2
Geographic Scope    United States
Editions Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud



