Key Players in the European Payments Landscape - 2021 Report

The new report by the Emerging Payments Association EU (EPA EU) and The Paypers, commissioned by Luxembourg for Finance offers the first strategic review across Europe’s individual payments markets, ranking the key players according to their place in the value chain and several financial indicators.
The payments sector is going through a profound change by integrating the fields of credit and loyalty schemes. At the same time, major players are making acquisitions consolidating the European market. Consequently, regional champions are emerging between the global players and the fragmented local operators.
The research goes beyond the pan-European well-known trends of increased digitalisation and decreased cash usage, and dives into how the different national, political, and economic pressures influence the payment landscape within regions of Europe.
The research found some interesting trends, including:
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
