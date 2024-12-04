The first edition of the Global Ecommerce Report – Tackling Challenges and International Expansion with Strategic Partnerships explores the hottest trends in the payments and ecommerce industries. This inaugural issue aims to serve as a guide when navigating these complex landscapes. The report includes contributions from key stakeholders – top industry consultants, merchants, and payment service providers (PSPs) – and seeks to address the most pressing questions in the space while providing key strategies to help businesses worldwide succeed.
The report is the perfect read for those trying to navigate the global ecommerce and financial sectors more effectively, providing valuable insights into how to tackle the challenges of international expansion through strategic collaborations.
As the global ecommerce market continues to evolve, the potential for businesses to succeed globally has never been greater. Merchants can identify and tap into new growth markets early on, quickly build brand awareness, avoid competition, connect with previously unreachable consumers, and increase profits. These opportunities also come with complex challenges, including increased competition, payment complexities, logistics and supply chain hurdles (such as returns management and cross-border shipping), fraud risks, compliance with local regulations, fees, ever-changing customer demand, and localisation. To help you stay ahead of the competition, the Global Ecommerce Report 2025 features insights on these pressing challenges and topics such as industry trends, foreign exchange, domestic card payment systems, payment optimisation and orchestration, growth markets, and regulatory initiatives.
The main topics covered in this industry guide include:
An analysis of the current ecommerce space – elaborating on emerging trends driving ecommerce, new generations of domestic card schemes, and forthcoming regulatory developments;
The importance of leveraging strategic partnerships as an essential step to keep up with change – featuring a deep dive into payment developments impacting global commerce, industry complexities, payment optimisation, and FX as important drivers in unlocking business growth;
Payment orchestration as a means to improve performance and ecommerce operations, enable interoperability, and address merchant challenges;
Growth markets payment trends and the opportunities they present;
Payment shifts in the travel, retail, and gaming verticals.
The report features original desk research conducted by The Paypers, starting with an infographic on payment orchestration. This section maps out the key capabilities of various players in this field – and categorises companies worldwide based on their region of activity (North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, MEA).
The Global Ecommerce Report also introduces a series of infographics focusing on six growth markets: Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Each country is analysed by detailing local ecommerce trends, customer behaviours, regulatory changes, future developments, and relevant payment methods. Moreover, in partnership with Worldpay, our research includes stats regarding ecommerce market size projections, payment method shares, and POS card scheme shares – making it a useful compass for companies interested in expanding their reach in these countries.
We extend a heartfelt thank you to our collaborators for their valuable insights: APEXX, Booking.com, BR-DGE, BridgerPay, CMSPI, Convera, Ecommpay, Edgar, Dunn & Company, Euromonitor International, Fuse, IXOPAY, Lazada, Mastercard Gateway, Merchant Risk Council (MRC), Nexway, Nuvei, PPRO, Redbridge Debt and Treasury Advisory, Unlimit, Wargaming.net, Worldline, and Worldpay.
The Global Ecommerce Report 2025 – Tackling Challenges and International Expansion with Strategic Partnerships is endorsed by three leading industry associations: Edgar, Dunn & Company (EDC), Merchant Risk Council (MRC), and Redbridge Debt and Treasury Advisory. Our key media partners for this issue are Ecommerce Berlin Expo and Merchant Payments Ecosystem (mpe).
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions