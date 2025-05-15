Subscribe
Fintech 2040: Trajectories for the Evolution of the Fintech Ecosystem

Report, published: May 2025

Developed in collaboration with Prof. Dr. Roland Frank and Riverty, Fintech 2040 presents a strategic outlook on the fundamental shifts shaping the future of financial services. Drawing from academic foresight, industry analysis, and Riverty’s operational expertise, the report outlines how embedded finance, AI-powered personalization, and cross-industry convergence will redefine the way value is created, exchanged, and experienced over the next 15 years.

The topics covered include:

  • AI-driven, hyper-personalized finance

How autonomous agents will proactively manage financial decisions, replacing standardized products with tailored experiences.

  • The transformation of the Order-to-Cash value chain

Insights into how automation, embedded systems, and quantum-secure infrastructures will disrupt traditional financial processes.

  • Strategic navigation in a converging ecosystem

A practical framework to help organizations adapt to ongoing shifts across technology, regulation, and customer expectations.

A strategic resource for decision-makers

Fintech 2040 is not a trend report—it is a practical roadmap for leaders across fintech, banking, technology, and policy. It offers actionable guidance on preparing for a financial ecosystem that will be increasingly automated, intelligent, and decentralized. The paper also introduces a four-stage adaptation model, enabling stakeholders to evaluate where they stand and how to move forward.

As the boundaries between sectors continue to blur, this report equips forward-thinking organizations with the insight to remain relevant, resilient, and responsible.

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 15 May 2025
Pages 24
File Type PDF
Size 3208kb
Geographic Scope    World
Editions Online & Mobile Banking
Companies Riverty



