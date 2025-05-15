Fintech 2040: Trajectories for the Evolution of the Fintech Ecosystem

Developed in collaboration with Prof. Dr. Roland Frank and Riverty, Fintech 2040 presents a strategic outlook on the fundamental shifts shaping the future of financial services. Drawing from academic foresight, industry analysis, and Riverty’s operational expertise, the report outlines how embedded finance, AI-powered personalization, and cross-industry convergence will redefine the way value is created, exchanged, and experienced over the next 15 years.
How autonomous agents will proactively manage financial decisions, replacing standardized products with tailored experiences.
Insights into how automation, embedded systems, and quantum-secure infrastructures will disrupt traditional financial processes.
A practical framework to help organizations adapt to ongoing shifts across technology, regulation, and customer expectations.
Fintech 2040 is not a trend report—it is a practical roadmap for leaders across fintech, banking, technology, and policy. It offers actionable guidance on preparing for a financial ecosystem that will be increasingly automated, intelligent, and decentralized. The paper also introduces a four-stage adaptation model, enabling stakeholders to evaluate where they stand and how to move forward.
As the boundaries between sectors continue to blur, this report equips forward-thinking organizations with the insight to remain relevant, resilient, and responsible.
Gain the foresight and strategic clarity to lead in the next era of financial innovation.
