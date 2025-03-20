The Paypers’ Buy Now, Pay Later Report 2025 – Providers, Trends, and Key Aspects for Merchants and PSPs explores one of the topics that’s been gaining more and more ground in the payments industry. This edition is designed to help you navigate the complexities of the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) ecosystem, featuring contributions from key stakeholders – consultants, merchants, and service providers.
The report addresses pressing industry questions while offering key strategies to help businesses worldwide succeed. It is a perfect read for professionals looking to tackle the challenges of the global financial sector more effectively, providing valuable information for those seeking to forge strategic partnerships in specific areas.
Given the size of the market, the vast number of BNPL providers worldwide, and the different ways in which this service is distributed, the Buy Now, Pay Later Report 2025 serves as an industry guide that provides insights into the latest developments, technologies, and regulations shaping the space.
The topics covered include:
The future of BNPL in the payments ecosystem – Mark Beresford (Edgar, Dunn & Company) examines how the market continues to evolve.
The BNPL market’s dynamics and key trends – Francesco Burelli and Malte Thom (Arkwright Consulting) delve into whether BNPL’s applications in B2B deliver on its promises. Furthermore, Gabriel Lucas (Redbridge Debt and Treasury Advisory) analyses the true value of BNPL beyond the hype, while Julien Cailleau (Oney) unveils where ecological approaches fit within consumer financing and BNPL trends in 2025.
Industry-specific insights and challenges of BNPL – Alexander Scheibel (Riverty) elaborates on the complexities of fraud within the responsible lending market, while Sam Argyle (Alternative Airlines) discusses the role of alternative payment methods in boosting the travel sector.
Original research by The Paypers
The Buy Now, Pay Later Report 2025 – Providers, Trends, and Key Aspects for Merchants and PSPs also features original desk research conducted by The Paypers. The report’s final section features an infographic mapping out key BNPL players based on their business models (B2B, B2C, and B2B2C) and further categorising them by their regions of operation (Europe, the Americas, MEA, and APAC).
For merchants looking to expand into new markets, we hope this infographic serves as a starting point for finding a suitable partner. For players in the payments and BNPL space, the information included aims to provide insights into competitors’ offerings.
Acknowledgement
A heartfelt thank you goes to our collaborators for joining us on this journey and sharing their valuable expertise. We also extend our special thanks to our key media partner, Merchant Payments Ecosystem (MPE), for endorsing the Buy Now, Pay Later Report 2025.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
