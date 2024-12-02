Negotiations are continuing in the US Senate to advance the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, a crypto market structure bill that has stalled over a dispute between the banking industry and the crypto sector regarding stablecoin yield and rewards programmes.

Senator Angela Alsobrooks, a Maryland Democrat, and Senator Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, have been working to broker a compromise that would allow a Senate Banking Committee hearing on the legislation to proceed. Speaking at an American Bankers Association summit in Washington, Alsobrooks said the compromise being developed aims to prevent deposit flight while allowing crypto innovation to continue, acknowledging that both sides would likely need to accept concessions.

The yield dispute and legislative context

At the centre of the disagreement is whether crypto platforms should be permitted to offer rewards on stablecoin holdings. The banking industry argues that such rewards function similarly to interest on deposits, posing a risk of deposit flight from traditional financial institutions. The Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act, passed in July 2025, barred payment stablecoin issuers from paying interest to attract customers. Banks have pushed for affiliated crypto exchanges to be bound by the same restrictions.

The emerging compromise appears to focus on permitting a narrower category of stablecoin activity to qualify for customer rewards. JPMorgan Chase chief Jamie Dimon has suggested the banking industry could accept transaction-based rewards, a position also put forward by the crypto industry in White House discussions. Senator Mike Rounds, also a member of the Senate Banking Committee, indicated rewards tied to account activity rather than holdings size may be a workable approach.

The OCC has recently proposed a rule incorporating much of the GENIUS Act, though its stance on stablecoin rewards has been interpreted as ambiguous by parts of the crypto industry.

If compromise language is agreed upon, the next step would be a committee markup hearing. A bill passing that stage would be combined with a version already cleared by the Senate Agriculture Committee before proceeding to a full Senate vote, a threshold requiring substantial Democratic support. Outstanding disputes over DeFi regulation, vacant CFTC and SEC appointments, and proposed restrictions on senior government officials profiting from personal crypto interests remain unresolved and could complicate final passage.