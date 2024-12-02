The 8th edition of Online Payments and Ecommerce Market Guide 2017 is a must-read for anyone trying to understand how the ecommerce and payments market is developing, whether you are a merchant, a PSP, or active in the market in any capacity.

Merchants today deal with two polar challenges: on the one hand, consumers are more demanding than ever regarding their payment experience. Consumers want to be able to pay across channels; anytime, anywhere, anyhow. On the other hand, regulations ask for increased security measures, which are a strain on a frictionless environment. Balancing security and convenience, along with trying to provide omnichannel payments, growing across markets, and dealing with new technologies are all discussed in the report.

PSPs are also affected by the shifts in the market; merchants’ expectations are ever rising, while fees and prices for payment services are dropping. This has caused consolidation in the market, causing PSPs to adapt themselves to their new circumstances or disappear.

The topics addressed in the current edition are best practices in payments, ecommerce development through omnichannel, data-driven commerce and Internet of Things, how people pay and the customer journey, ecommerce across borders, marketplaces, and the link between regulations and innovation in digital transactions. The report includes editorials from our partners on these topics, as well as a mapping of the important players in the payment market and a research summary, based on extensive research, carried out by the Paypers.

The OPMG 2017 is a collaborative editorial project of The Paypers with great names in the global payments industry:

global leading merchants sharing their best practices ( Sixt, Travian Games, Zalando );

tech consultancies and market research companies ( Aite, Innopay, Edgar Dunn, Emerging Payments Association, European Retail Payments Board, EY Innovalue, Gartner, Juniper Research );

law firms ( time.lex );

associations ( Ecommerce Europe, Merchant Risk Counci l);

top processors and payment services providers ( Acapture, Arvato, Adyen, Banking Circle, CyberSource, dLocal, Dimebox, DOCOMO Digital, Emergent Payments, First Data, HiPay, Hyperwallet, Ingenico, Limonetik, Mastercard Payment Gateway Services, ONPEX, Payment Asia, PAYONE, PPRO, Trustly, Worldline );

banks (UniCredit).

The current edition is endorsed by our partners from Merchant Risk Council, Ecommerce Europe, Emerging Payments Association, Ecommerce Foundation and Holland FinTech.

We greatly appreciate your feedback!

Once you have had a chance to download and start using our Guide, we would be more than happy to receive your opinions and suggestions. Please feel free to drop us a line at any time at editor@thepaypers.com.