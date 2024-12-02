Online Payments and Ecommerce Market Guide 2016

Want to make sure you keep yourself up to date with the latest trends and developments in the online payments, fintech and ecommerce industry? Then don’t miss out this year’s edition of the Online Payments and Ecommerce Market Guide.

A sneak peek of the 2016 edition:

This report is greatly enhanced by the contributions of some of the most authoritative industry voices (Chris Skinner and Neira Jones), top industry players, including Visa, PayPal, ACI Worldwide, Adyen, Acapture, PayU, as well as relevant strategic insights from consultancy/ technology or market research companies (Edgar Dunn, Aite Group, Juniper Research, yStats, Innopay) or expert opinions from key associations/ regulatory bodies or industry forums (Merchant Risk Council, Emerging Payments Association, Euro Banking Association).

Some of the topics we address in the 2016 edition are, among others, omnichannel and big data; the mobile revolution and the impact on global retailers and consumer payment preferences; expanding ecommerce across borders; regulation & innovation, IoT and the connected consumer.

The current edition is endorsed by the MRC, a merchant-led trade association focused on electronic commerce risk and payment strategies and Ecommerce Europe, an association representing companies selling products and/or services online to consumers in Europe.

