B2B Fintech: Payments, Supply Chain Finance & E-invoicing Guide 2017

By downloading the 2017 Guide, you will learn:

what shapes digital transaction banking: the journey towards customer centricity ( Innopay, BNY Mellon ), the benefits of digital solutions for (currently underserved) corporate customers ( Aite Group, Nordea ), how banks are preparing for the upcoming regulations of PSD2 (Open Banking and APIs), KYC & the 4th AML directive ( Deutsche Bank, Accenture, Data Derivatives );

what are the driving forces in B2B payments: instant payments (Tieto, UniCredit), unified APIs (NACHA), the drivers for banks and corporates in developing their payment strategies (Strategic Treasurer), the opportunities in the European commercial card and payments (CleverAdvice);

Furthermore, you will learn about:

the trends in supply chain finance: how to successfully start a supply chain finance programme ( Orbian ), how logistics service providers are shaping the future of supply chain finance ( S upply Chain Finance Community ), the evolution of terminology ( ICC Banking Commission ), and the reason why supply chain finance is not meeting its promise to SMEs ( Capital Chains );

what are the opportunities and challenges in achieving treasury maturity (Zanders), how fintech transforms supply chain finance (Hitachi Capital America), and the supply chain growth strategies in the emerging markets (Standard Chartered Bank);

Finally, get insights on:

how to reduce double financing risks in SME financing with blockchain ( I nnopay );

the strategic approaches to B2B e-communication optimization (Comarch EDI), the European standard on electronic invoicing (Peter Potgieser), and the strategies to implement and comply with the Directive 2014/55 (EESPA).

The 2017 edition is endorsed by Innopay, an independent consulting firm, and Supply Chain Finance Community, a not-for-profit group for all those involved in supply chains.

This Guide, carefully created by The Paypers, puts together the most recent and relevant information in transaction banking, payments & finance, so make sure you download your complimentary copy!