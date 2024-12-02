Zynga tests Bitcoin payments

The company will test the cryptocurrency in a handful of its web-based games.. Players of FarmVille 2, CastleVille, ChefVille, CoasterVille, Hidden Chronicles, Hidden Shadows and CityVille will be able to use Bitcoin to make in-game purchases.

Bitcoin is a peer-to-peer digital currency that functions without a central authority and was first introduced in January 2009. Bitcoins are stored in anonymous ‘electronic wallets’ or code, and can travel from one wallet to another by means of an online peer-to-peer network transaction.

In recent news, Zynga has filed preparatory paperwork in Nevada to offer real-money gambling games in the US, online media outlet ecommercetimes.com reveals.