Zurich Connect calls for MyBank payment solution

Through the deal, Zurich Connect customers can now pay online or via mobile their insurance premiums by accessing the online insurance company’s website and by initiating payment through their familiar online banking environment.

The deal has become feasible in the aftermath of the cooperation between the already MyBank payment solution client, Banca Sella, and the Italian online Zurich Connect brand owner company, Zuritel.

Developed by EBA Clearing, a provider of pan-European payment infrastructure services, the MyBank solution for initiating SEPA Credit Transfers made headway in March 2013. Most of the participating banks are Italy-based with other MyBank participants being located in France and Luxembourg. The MyBank mandate pilot for SEPA Direct Debits is expected to be available later in 2014.

In recent news, seven service providers participating in the MyBank Mandate pilot have completed the first and second phase of an exercise aimed at testing the user-friendliness, business processes and technical infrastructure of the e-mandate solution.

